Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $80.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.41.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

