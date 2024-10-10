Money Design Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $15,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $49.41.
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
