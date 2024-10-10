Money Design Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,534 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $33.66.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

