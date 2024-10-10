Money Design Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust makes up 1.2% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $23,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

