Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $159.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 83,156 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 7.9% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $159,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LQD stock opened at $110.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.83 and its 200 day moving average is $108.84. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $114.07.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.