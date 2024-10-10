Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $2.16 Million Stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Money Design Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.70% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter worth $1,024,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REMX opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

