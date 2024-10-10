Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $22.12 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 1.26% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $22,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,935,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 104,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.