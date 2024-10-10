Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $3.28 Million Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIFree Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $58.70 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $60.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

