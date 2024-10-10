Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $5.38 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 36,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 71,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.14 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

