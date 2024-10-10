Money Design Co. Ltd. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. City Holding Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 983,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after acquiring an additional 174,813 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 89,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 393,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter.

SPSB opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

