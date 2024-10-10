Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 6,975 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 597.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth about $236,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $108.16 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $109.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.29.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.