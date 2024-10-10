Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 981 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BWX opened at $22.51 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

