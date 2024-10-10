Money Design Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,150,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after buying an additional 59,255 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 58,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiller Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $94.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.03. The stock has a market cap of $437.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.