Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) Shares Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 50,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 153,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Monogram Orthopaedics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monogram Orthopaedics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MGRM Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

Featured Articles

