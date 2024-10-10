Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 16412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $693.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.59 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Mainsail Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

