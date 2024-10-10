Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $510.00 to $550.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $487.77.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $473.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $495.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.39 and its 200 day moving average is $431.14.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,606.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

