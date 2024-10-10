Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Stock Price Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 221 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 219 ($2.87). Approximately 1,702,373 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,093,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50 ($2.83).

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moonpig Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.88) in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Moonpig Group from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Moonpig Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 265 ($3.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MOON

Moonpig Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 209.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 184.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £755.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2,190.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,511.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.24.

In other Moonpig Group news, insider Andy MacKinnon sold 9,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68), for a total value of £19,489.35 ($25,506.28). Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About Moonpig Group

(Get Free Report)

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.