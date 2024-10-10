Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $19.85. Approximately 119,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 145,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSDL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 60.60% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSDL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $32,973,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth $646,000. Cliffwater LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth $47,035,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth $223,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

