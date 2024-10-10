Morgan Stanley Raises Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $137.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APO. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Shares of APO traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.62. 964,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,732. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $139.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day moving average is $115.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,286,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,842,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

