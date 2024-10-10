Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Cut to Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has $340.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MORN. UBS Group initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $360.67.

MORN stock opened at $335.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.12. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar has a fifty-two week low of $219.45 and a fifty-two week high of $336.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total value of $513,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,980.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.64, for a total value of $2,742,523.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,631,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,579,503.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total value of $513,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,980.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,541 shares of company stock valued at $18,399,192. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 73.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Recommended Stories

