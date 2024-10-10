Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Trading Up 4.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $327.49 and last traded at $327.49. 55,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 113,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MORN. UBS Group assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.67.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.19 and a 200-day moving average of $304.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total transaction of $513,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,980.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total value of $513,424.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,980.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $362,682.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,640,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,442,679.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,541 shares of company stock valued at $18,399,192. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

