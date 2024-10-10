Morton Capital Management LLC CA Acquires 197 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,727,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in Mastercard by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $62,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.22.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MA opened at $499.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $501.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

