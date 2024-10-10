Morton Capital Management LLC CA Acquires Shares of 2,231 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 7,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 983,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after acquiring an additional 89,424 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

