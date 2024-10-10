Morton Capital Management LLC CA Increases Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in RTX were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in RTX by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 434,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,598,000 after acquiring an additional 39,315 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in RTX by 758.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Melius Research upped their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $123.82 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $125.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

