Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Mosaic Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE MOS opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 515.4% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $40,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

