On October 8, 2024, Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) made significant decisions regarding executive compensation and incentives, as detailed in an 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Board of Directors, following recommendations from the Compensation and Leadership Committee and in consultation with an independent compensation consultant, approved an increase in the target annual long-term incentive award opportunity for Gregory Q. Brown, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Motorola Solutions. The CEO’s award was raised from $22.865 million to $27.365 million for the year 2025. This decision was based on Mr. Brown’s demonstrated ability to drive shareholder returns, strategic investments that enhance the company’s portfolio, and successful execution of long-term strategies deemed critical for the company’s future. It was concluded that retaining Mr. Brown as CEO was in the best interests of the company’s shareholders.

Additionally, to motivate and retain the senior executive operational leadership team, and to emphasize long-term shareholder value creation, the Compensation and Leadership Committee approved special retention grants for three executives. Jason J. Winkler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, John P. Molloy, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mahesh Saptharishi, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, each received a special retention grant of $12 million in target value of performance stock units (PSUs). These grants are effective from mid-November 2024.

The terms of the Retention Awards align closely with the executive officers’ 2024 regular annual awards. They include performance criteria based on total shareholder return and have a three-year performance period starting from the grant date. While the maximum potential payout percentage for the Retention Awards is set at 200% of the target award, slightly lower than the annual grants, there are no special vesting conditions in case of retirement or adjustments for mid-cycle promotions.

In conclusion, the decisions to enhance the CEO’s incentive award and grant special retention awards to key executives reflect Motorola Solutions’ focus on strategic leadership continuity, shareholder value creation, and the importance of retaining top talent within the organization.

As of October 9, 2024, this report has been duly signed on behalf of Motorola Solutions, Inc. by Kristin L. Kruska, Corporate Vice President, Transactions, Corporate & Securities Law, and Secretary.

