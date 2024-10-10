Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Short Interest Down 98.1% in September

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 456.0% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 98,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 81,071 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 783.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 120,247 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 132.9% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 147,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 84,408 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

NASDAQ MCAA opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.