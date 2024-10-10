Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,369 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up 2.2% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $32,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.07.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

