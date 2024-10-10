Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.65.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

