Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Buys 7,283 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Veralto alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the second quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Veralto by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $112.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.43 and a 200 day moving average of $100.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.63. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $113.50.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,335. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLTO

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.