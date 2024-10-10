Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,977 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of nVent Electric worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE NVT opened at $71.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.29. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

