Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,885 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Micron Technology by 473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,460 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 301,500.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,566,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $892,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,876 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MU shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.85.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

MU stock opened at $101.70 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.04. The company has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of -71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

