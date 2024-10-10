Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 129,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,279,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Catalent by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $60.96 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $57.59.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,431,133.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,410 shares of company stock worth $732,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Baird R W downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

