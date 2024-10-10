Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Has $46.40 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up 3.2% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Verisk Analytics worth $46,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,008,000 after acquiring an additional 170,620 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,618,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,204,000 after purchasing an additional 111,364 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,502,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,030,000 after purchasing an additional 78,008 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,137,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,491,000 after buying an additional 85,202 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.69.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $277.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.32 and a fifty-two week high of $287.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The company had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

