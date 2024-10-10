Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Has $48.31 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 3.3% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $48,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 497.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 764.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 240,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $545.93 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

