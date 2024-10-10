Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for about 1.9% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.27% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $27,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.33.

Shares of CRL opened at $187.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.30. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

