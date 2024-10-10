Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

