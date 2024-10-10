Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,253 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.8% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. UBS Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $598.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $608.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

