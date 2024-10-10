Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,642 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 4.0% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $58,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Danaher alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 48,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $28,131,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 451.0% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 471,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,984,000 after purchasing an additional 385,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,254.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Stephens started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $269.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.73 and a 200 day moving average of $258.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.