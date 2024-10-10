Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,865 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,542,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,134,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,237,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,181,000 after buying an additional 82,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 926,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after buying an additional 62,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $122.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.06.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.92.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

