Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2,864.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 93.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $124,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,999.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $124,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,999.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,249,391.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 997,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,476,149.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,612 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,609 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

