Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,567 shares during the period. CSW Industrials comprises about 2.8% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $40,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSWI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 105.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $378.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.27 and a 1-year high of $378.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.37, for a total transaction of $341,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $17,607,523.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

