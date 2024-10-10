Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,781,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,696,000 after buying an additional 81,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,129,000 after acquiring an additional 93,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44,442 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,398,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTB opened at $179.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.18 and its 200 day moving average is $156.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,184.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,184.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.75.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

