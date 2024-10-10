Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Sells 153 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Assurant accounts for about 2.0% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.29% of Assurant worth $29,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 85.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Assurant by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Assurant by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Assurant by 47.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,329.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,962.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,329.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $190.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.78. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.61 and a 1-year high of $201.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

