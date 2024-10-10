Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Sells 199,261 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,988 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 199,261 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of Perficient worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 67.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 41.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $75.96 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $76.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.58 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

