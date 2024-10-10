Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,012 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Landstar System accounts for approximately 2.5% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.54% of Landstar System worth $36,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 58.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.25.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $185.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $201.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.15%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.