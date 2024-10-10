Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Sells 205 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.16% of Teleflex worth $19,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $234.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $257.85.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.71.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

