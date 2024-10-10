Mporium Group (LON:MPM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01). Mporium Group shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,958,341 shares changing hands.

Mporium Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.50. The firm has a market cap of £5.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25.

Mporium Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mporium Group plc, a technology company, provides software as service and supporting services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers mporium IMPACT that work with a range of signals, including TV, news feeds, sports, financial data, and social media to manage the pricing, timing, and selection of advertiser messages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mporium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mporium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.