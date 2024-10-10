MRA Advisory Group Has $3.98 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 963.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,206 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.3% of MRA Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $132.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $15,326,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,255,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,159,895.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,577,403 shares of company stock worth $420,166,534 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

