MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 121.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,733,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,706 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,467,000 after acquiring an additional 61,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,718,000 after buying an additional 84,967 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 606,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 288,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,849,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.32. 63,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,012. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.51. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $105.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.